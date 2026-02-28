Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:TGF)

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Tribeca Global Natural Resources

In related news, insider Nicholas Myers bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.10 per share, with a total value of A$26,250.00. Also, insider Rebecca O’Dwyer purchased 23,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.15 per share, with a total value of A$49,450.00. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tribeca Global Natural Resources

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Featured Articles

