Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.20

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 199.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,280.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.