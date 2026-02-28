Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 107,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.38 and a 1 year high of C$16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$939.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.02.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$229.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$71.79 million during the quarter. Slate Grocery REIT had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slate Grocery REIT will post 1.8853755 EPS for the current year.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States of America with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties. The company’s properties include Bloomingdale Plaza, Errol Plaza, Meres Town Center, Oak Hill Village, Salerno Village Square, and many more.

