Embark Early Education Limited (EVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 273.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Embark Early Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It owns, operates, and manages ECE centers under the Roseberry House, Brighthouse, Cubby Care, HAVEN Early Learning, Kitiwah Place, Little Zebra, Carlton House, Moreton Drive Early Learning Centre, and Youngstars brands. Embark Early Education Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Helensvale, Australia.

