Embark Early Education Limited (EVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 273.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Embark Early Education Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Embark Early Education Company Profile
