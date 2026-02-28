Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises
In other news, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $7,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,153,272 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,547.28. This represents a 18.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $739,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 283,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,369.46. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,801 shares of company stock worth $13,803,507. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,667 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $2,545,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Eos Energy Enterprises
Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Eos reported more than 7x year?over?year revenue growth and provided 2026 revenue guidance ($300M–$400M), showing top?line momentum and a roadmap for ramping production. GlobeNewswire: Q4/FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and a $20 price target, indicating at least one large firm still sees substantial upside from current levels. TickerReport: Analyst Note
- Neutral Sentiment: The company is publicly addressing operational and manufacturing issues and says it is ramping automation — a necessary step for scaling but one that carries execution risk and timing uncertainty. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Guidance & Ops
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity (large call buying) and very high share volume indicate speculative trading and put extra volatility into the stock near the news release.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported loss $0.84 vs. consensus ?$0.20, and revenue $58M vs. ~$93M expected — a clear operational and forecasting miss. Zacks: Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Company disclosed a $746.8M non?cash charge (fair value accounting, capital structure optimization, stock comp, depreciation) that contributed to a $969.6M net loss — the scale of the charge spooked investors. GlobeNewswire: Investor Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud investigations were announced (Holzer & Holzer, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Block & Leviton), which increases legal overhang and investor uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: BFA Investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts: Roth MKM lowered its target from $12 to $6 (neutral rating), reflecting reduced near?term conviction and downward pressure on sentiment. Benzinga: Roth MKM Note
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the stock plunged (~39% intraday) and traded with very high volume as investors reassessed revenue trajectory, margins and execution risk. 247WallSt: Coverage of Drop
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.
