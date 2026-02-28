Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 85,244,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,081,516. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $7,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,153,272 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,547.28. This represents a 18.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $739,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 283,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,369.46. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,801 shares of company stock worth $13,803,507. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,667 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $2,545,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Eos reported more than 7x year?over?year revenue growth and provided 2026 revenue guidance ($300M–$400M), showing top?line momentum and a roadmap for ramping production. GlobeNewswire: Q4/FY2025 Results

Eos reported more than 7x year?over?year revenue growth and provided 2026 revenue guidance ($300M–$400M), showing top?line momentum and a roadmap for ramping production. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and a $20 price target, indicating at least one large firm still sees substantial upside from current levels. TickerReport: Analyst Note

Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and a $20 price target, indicating at least one large firm still sees substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company is publicly addressing operational and manufacturing issues and says it is ramping automation — a necessary step for scaling but one that carries execution risk and timing uncertainty. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Guidance & Ops

The company is publicly addressing operational and manufacturing issues and says it is ramping automation — a necessary step for scaling but one that carries execution risk and timing uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity (large call buying) and very high share volume indicate speculative trading and put extra volatility into the stock near the news release.

Unusually heavy options activity (large call buying) and very high share volume indicate speculative trading and put extra volatility into the stock near the news release. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported loss $0.84 vs. consensus ?$0.20, and revenue $58M vs. ~$93M expected — a clear operational and forecasting miss. Zacks: Q4 Results

Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported loss $0.84 vs. consensus ?$0.20, and revenue $58M vs. ~$93M expected — a clear operational and forecasting miss. Negative Sentiment: Company disclosed a $746.8M non?cash charge (fair value accounting, capital structure optimization, stock comp, depreciation) that contributed to a $969.6M net loss — the scale of the charge spooked investors. GlobeNewswire: Investor Alert

Company disclosed a $746.8M non?cash charge (fair value accounting, capital structure optimization, stock comp, depreciation) that contributed to a $969.6M net loss — the scale of the charge spooked investors. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud investigations were announced (Holzer & Holzer, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Block & Leviton), which increases legal overhang and investor uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: BFA Investigation

Multiple securities?fraud investigations were announced (Holzer & Holzer, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Block & Leviton), which increases legal overhang and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts: Roth MKM lowered its target from $12 to $6 (neutral rating), reflecting reduced near?term conviction and downward pressure on sentiment. Benzinga: Roth MKM Note

Analyst target cuts: Roth MKM lowered its target from $12 to $6 (neutral rating), reflecting reduced near?term conviction and downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the stock plunged (~39% intraday) and traded with very high volume as investors reassessed revenue trajectory, margins and execution risk. 247WallSt: Coverage of Drop

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

