CAVA Group’s (CAVA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

CAVA Group Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CAVA Group stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. 3,876,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.41. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $72,398.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,319.56. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 1,039 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $64,563.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 332,205 shares in the company, valued at $20,643,218.70. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,055 shares of company stock worth $2,572,303 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,228,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,553 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $114,098,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,440,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,174 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 689.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

