Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14), Zacks reports.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.98. 713,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,509. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of -2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,388,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,121,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,334,000 after buying an additional 1,432,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,584,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

