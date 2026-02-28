Intertek Group (IKTSF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $2.3905 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Intertek Group plc is a global assurance, inspection, testing and certification company headquartered in London. It provides a broad range of quality and safety services to industries ranging from consumer goods and retail to electronics, chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. Through its network of more than 1,000 laboratories and over 1,000 offices across more than 100 countries, Intertek helps clients manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and improve product performance.

The company’s core services include analytical testing, mechanical and electrical testing, inspection and auditing, product certification, and advisory services.

