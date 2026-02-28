Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Grows By 79.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,131 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the January 29th total of 3,969 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Up 0.0%

PSCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals. The Index is a subset of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index reflecting the United States small-cap market.

