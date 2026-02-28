Short Interest in QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Increases By 80.1%

QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 964,692 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the January 29th total of 535,745 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QVC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of QVC Group in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QVC Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of QVC Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QVC Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QVC Group Trading Down 9.6%

QVC Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 155,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. QVC Group has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QVCGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised QVC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

QVC Group Company Profile

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is a global omnichannel retailer specializing in video- and live-based shopping experiences across television, digital and mobile platforms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the company offers an extensive range of products including fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, home and garden goods, electronics and jewelry. QVC Group blends curated programming with on-demand ecommerce to engage customers through interactive demonstrations and storytelling.

The company operates through multiple segments, notably QVC U.S.

