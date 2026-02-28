Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Short Interest Up 224.1% in February

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,567,486 shares, an increase of 224.1% from the January 29th total of 2,952,384 shares. Approximately 70.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,941,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,941,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 70.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Signing Day Sports Stock Performance

Signing Day Sports stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 8,231,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,372,264. Signing Day Sports has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports International plc is an interactive sports technology company that connects aspiring student-athletes with college and university athletic programs. Through its flagship NCSA Pathway platform, the company offers a suite of digital recruiting tools designed to streamline the college recruitment process. Services include personalized recruiting coaching, athlete profile management, video hosting, data-driven match-making between athletes and programs, and compliance guidance for NCAA regulations.

In addition to its online platform, Signing Day Sports hosts regional and national showcases and combines to provide face-to-face exposure opportunities.

