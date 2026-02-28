Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSPN. Wall Street Zen lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Onespan stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,425. The firm has a market cap of $419.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Onespan has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Onespan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 29.98%.The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Onespan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Onespan by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 432,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — OneSpan reported EPS of $0.36 (above consensus ~$0.31) and revenue of ~$62.9M (above estimates), with strong margins and ROE that reinforce profitability improvements. OneSpan Q4 earnings and transcript

Q4 beat — OneSpan reported EPS of $0.36 (above consensus ~$0.31) and revenue of ~$62.9M (above estimates), with strong margins and ROE that reinforce profitability improvements. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 (up 8.3%), implying a ~4.7% yield, which supports income-focused investors and can stabilize the share base.

Dividend increase — Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 (up 8.3%), implying a ~4.7% yield, which supports income-focused investors and can stabilize the share base. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance modestly above Street — OneSpan guided revenue to ~$244–$249M (vs. consensus ~$242.9M) and outlined 4–5% software & services growth for 2026; the outlook is positive but conservative, leaving limited near-term upside. Guidance & growth outlook

FY2026 revenue guidance modestly above Street — OneSpan guided revenue to ~$244–$249M (vs. consensus ~$242.9M) and outlined 4–5% software & services growth for 2026; the outlook is positive but conservative, leaving limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut — DA Davidson lowered its price target from $13 to $12 and set a “neutral” rating, which trims some analyst-driven upside and can pressure sentiment. DA Davidson price target note

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

