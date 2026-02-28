SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,298 shares, a growth of 199.6% from the January 29th total of 4,438 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,336. The company has a market capitalization of $288.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

