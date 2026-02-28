Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI) Short Interest Up 172.2% in February

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 147 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the January 29th total of 54 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.29. Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.2888 dividend. This is a boost from Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (SSFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses a proprietary model to allocate exposure to fixed income sectors. SSFI was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by Day Hagan.

