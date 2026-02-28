Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI) Short Interest Up 172.2% in February

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 147 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the January 29th total of 54 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SSFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.29. Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $21.84.
Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (SSFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses a proprietary model to allocate exposure to fixed income sectors. SSFI was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by Day Hagan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.