Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 and last traded at GBX 28.30. Approximately 86,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 178,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.

Creightons Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Creightons alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Creightons news, insider Paul Watts bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £14,840. 30.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.