Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,518 shares, an increase of 201.2% from the January 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BULD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 5,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.47.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

