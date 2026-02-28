AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Up 23.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.90.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

