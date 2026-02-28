Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Trading Up 11.3% – Still a Buy?

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.4240. 7,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 12,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

