Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.6910. 37,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 44,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 8.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METCB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 49.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. now owns 806,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region’s high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco’s product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

