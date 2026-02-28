Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Mizuho set a $675.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.07.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.03. 8,178,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

