Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Mizuho set a $675.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.07.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.
In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: Intuit reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results — revenue grew ~17% and EPS topped consensus, and the company reaffirmed its FY26 revenue and EPS framework (FY26 EPS guide ~22.98–23.18). This confirms ongoing growth momentum and investor confidence in underlying businesses. Intuit Tops Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms FY26 Growth Outlook Amid AI Push
- Positive Sentiment: AI positioning: Management and analysts highlight Intuit’s AI investments (TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma integrations) as a structural tailwind — executives say AI is fueling the next growth phase and should deepen switching costs rather than displace the business. Intuit’s CFO isn’t flinching at AI. He says it’s fueling the company’s next growth phase
- Positive Sentiment: Board signals confidence with dividend: Intuit declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share (record April 9, pay April 17), underscoring cash generation and capital return policy. This supports income-oriented investor demand. Intuit Board Declares Cash Dividend, Signals Ongoing Confidence
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target updates mixed: Several firms trimmed price targets (Goldman, JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, RBC, others) but most maintained Buy/Outperform/Overweight stances — signaling caution on near-term multiple expansion while still backing the longer-term thesis. Monitor how these revisions affect sentiment and flows. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on Intuit to $519 from $720; maintains neutral rating
- Negative Sentiment: Soft near-term guidance & higher marketing spend: Intuit’s Q3 guidance was softer than some expected — management flagged elevated marketing investment for peak U.S. tax season that will weigh on near-term margins and profit expectations, which triggered short-term selling pressure across headlines. Intuit Shares Tumble Despite Earnings Beat as Tax Season Outlook Disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Despite the beat, coverage and write-ups emphasize the softer FQ3 outlook and tax-season margin pressure — multiple headlines note the stock initially slid after hours, reflecting sensitivity to forward guidance versus reported results. Investors should watch guidance execution and marketing ROI. Intuit Logs Higher Second-Quarter Profit, Gives Soft Third-Quarter Outlook
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
