Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from C$67.00 to C$78.50. The stock traded as high as C$70.66 and last traded at C$70.39, with a volume of 467745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.40.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.67.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$765.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.