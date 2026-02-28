FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,504 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 29th total of 17,087 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Get FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund alerts:

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Increases Dividend

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target. BNDC was launched on Nov 18, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.