OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $163.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. OneStream’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

OneStream Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of OS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 6,088,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.05. OneStream has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

Get OneStream alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting OneStream

Here are the key news stories impacting OneStream this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations — OneStream reported $0.12 EPS vs. a $0.05 consensus and revenue of $163.7M (up 23.6% year?over?year), results that point to accelerating top?line momentum and likely explain buying interest. Onestream (OS) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations — OneStream reported $0.12 EPS vs. a $0.05 consensus and revenue of $163.7M (up 23.6% year?over?year), results that point to accelerating top?line momentum and likely explain buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Company press release and investor materials provide detail and guidance context — full Q4 and FY2025 results and the slide deck are available for modeling and confirm the beats cited by analysts. OneStream Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Company press release and investor materials provide detail and guidance context — full Q4 and FY2025 results and the slide deck are available for modeling and confirm the beats cited by analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains cautious — BTIG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on OneStream, keeping sell?side sentiment from turning uniformly positive despite the beat. BTIG Research Rating Note

Analyst coverage remains cautious — BTIG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on OneStream, keeping sell?side sentiment from turning uniformly positive despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric analysis available — follow?up pieces dig into key metrics vs. estimates (useful for updating revenue/FCF and margin models). These analyses help investors parse quality of growth versus one?time items. Onestream (OS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Deeper metric analysis available — follow?up pieces dig into key metrics vs. estimates (useful for updating revenue/FCF and margin models). These analyses help investors parse quality of growth versus one?time items. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law firm probe into the proposed buyout — Kaskela Law announced an investigation into whether the buyout price is fair to shareholders, introducing potential legal/negotiation risk around the takeover price and timeline. This could cap upside or pressure the stock if uncertainty persists. Kaskela Law Investigation Notice

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wedbush cut shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $24.00 target price on shares of OneStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneStream

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $169,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 206,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,631.71. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $153,387.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,612.26. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,682. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneStream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OneStream by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in OneStream by 12.6% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneStream by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in OneStream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

OneStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.