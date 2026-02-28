First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in February

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,549 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 29th total of 8,257 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities. The fund’s investment strategy focuses on residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, government-sponsored entities and private issuers, as well as other mortgage-related assets such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and mortgage passthrough securities.
Since commencing operations in mid-2002, FMY has employed a disciplined, fundamental research process to construct a portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
- Read this or regret it forever
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.