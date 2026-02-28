First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in February

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,549 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 29th total of 8,257 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,297,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities. The fund’s investment strategy focuses on residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, government-sponsored entities and private issuers, as well as other mortgage-related assets such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and mortgage passthrough securities.

Since commencing operations in mid-2002, FMY has employed a disciplined, fundamental research process to construct a portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across the U.S.

