Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Oppenheimer

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

XYZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Block from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

Shares of Block stock traded up $9.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. 40,637,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,332,151. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. Block has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Block had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $52,591.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,097.64. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $517,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 503,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,200. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,797 shares of company stock worth $940,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 23.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

