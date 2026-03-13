Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 93,050 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. $MTA

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 42.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 1.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 405,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 113,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $738.08 million, a P/E ratio of -263.30 and a beta of 1.26.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a Canada?based precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on acquiring and managing royalties and streams on mineral properties. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the firm provides financing to mining operators by purchasing royalty and stream interests that grant it a share of future metal production or revenues. These non?dilutive arrangements enable Metalla to participate in the upside of mining projects without the operational risks associated with direct mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of precious and battery metals, including gold, silver, copper, nickel and cobalt.

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