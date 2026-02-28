Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

VAC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of VAC stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $65.00. 1,174,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,508. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $86.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott Vacations Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and encouraging margins: VAC reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.72 consensus and highlighted strong EBITDA performance, which helped trigger an initial rally after results. Marriott Vacations Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Q4 EPS beat and encouraging margins: VAC reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.72 consensus and highlighted strong EBITDA performance, which helped trigger an initial rally after results. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 outlook: management set EPS guidance of $7.05–$7.80 (above Street consensus ~6.83) and targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA for 2026, signaling operational improvement under new leadership. That guidance is a key bullish driver. Marriott Vacations targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA in 2026

Raised FY?2026 outlook: management set EPS guidance of $7.05–$7.80 (above Street consensus ~6.83) and targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA for 2026, signaling operational improvement under new leadership. That guidance is a key bullish driver. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst and aftermarket commentary: some analysts and investors (e.g., Seeking Alpha write-ups) view the quarter and new strategy as a bottoming process — citing valuation, free cash flow potential and a ~5.7% dividend yield — supporting a longer?term buy case. Marriott Vacations Q4 Review

Bullish analyst and aftermarket commentary: some analysts and investors (e.g., Seeking Alpha write-ups) view the quarter and new strategy as a bottoming process — citing valuation, free cash flow potential and a ~5.7% dividend yield — supporting a longer?term buy case. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February (?14.4% decline), reducing some short-squeeze risk but also reflecting shifting sentiment among bearish holders; impact on price is mixed. (No direct article link available)

Short interest fell meaningfully in February (?14.4% decline), reducing some short-squeeze risk but also reflecting shifting sentiment among bearish holders; impact on price is mixed. (No direct article link available) Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to $58 but kept an “underweight” call (implying downside), while Stifel raised its target to $85 with a “buy” — creates crosscurrents and may encourage profit-taking and volatility. Analyst price target changes

Conflicting analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to $58 but kept an “underweight” call (implying downside), while Stifel raised its target to $85 with a “buy” — creates crosscurrents and may encourage profit-taking and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investor lawsuit probe: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Marriott Vacations, which introduces legal/looser sentiment risk and likely pressured sentiment today. Pomerantz investigation

Investor lawsuit probe: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Marriott Vacations, which introduces legal/looser sentiment risk and likely pressured sentiment today. Negative Sentiment: Top?line softness and contract sales slip: revenues slightly missed estimates and contract sales declined year?over?year, underscoring execution challenges despite the EPS beat and making some investors cautious. Q4 losses and strategic refocus

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.