Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 50,424 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $20,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

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VICI Properties Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 925,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,729. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

View Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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