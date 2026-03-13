Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,765 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Haleon worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Haleon by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,384,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 36.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,986 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $45,593,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Haleon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,315,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 273,044 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,034. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.