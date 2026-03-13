Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amentum were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Amentum by 7.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,805,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 213,164 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 83,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 433,397 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Amentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 298,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

See Also

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