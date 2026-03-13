Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.76 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.85. 165,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $722,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,059,048.45. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

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