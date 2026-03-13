UBS Group AG Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,929,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $727,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $91.50. 2,012,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,624. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.55.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

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