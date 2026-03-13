UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $486,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 67.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $18.57 on Friday, reaching $1,052.45. 85,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,980. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,256.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,098.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $991.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,550 shares of company stock valued at $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

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Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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