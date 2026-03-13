UBS Group AG Has $453.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

UBS Group AG decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,938,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,947 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $453,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,548. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

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