UBS Group AG Has $444.28 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

UBS Group AG raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,569,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $444,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,405,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 512,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,808,270,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,405,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,336,000 after purchasing an additional 376,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,795,000 after buying an additional 196,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,638,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,122,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC set a $193.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.96.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

DLR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.09. The stock had a trading volume of 272,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $184.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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