Kate Dehoff Sells 1,433 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $14,186.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 160,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,979.70. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Kate Dehoff sold 2,193 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $22,478.25.

On Friday, February 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 8,539 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $84,365.32.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $160,888.85.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Kate Dehoff sold 1,076 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $11,351.80.

On Monday, February 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 8,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $85,873.12.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $415,987.20.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 7,092 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $105,245.28.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 10,484 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $141,638.84.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,886,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,234,939. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.59.

Trending Headlines about Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joby Aviation

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc raised its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

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Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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