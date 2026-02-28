Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $292.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Caris Life Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Here are the key takeaways from Caris Life Sciences’ conference call:
- Caris reported a record Q4 with total revenue +125% YoY to $293M, GAAP gross margin of 75%, positive GAAP net income of $82M, adjusted EBITDA of $106M, positive free cash flow of $39.7M, and cash on hand slightly above $800M.
- Interim ACHIEVE?1 results for Caris Detect showed promising performance — stage 1–2 sensitivity of 63.1%, screening-cohort specificity up to 99.1%, and an AUC of 0.90 — and management plans a Q2 2026 launch pending blinded validation.
- 2026 guidance anticipates $1.0B–$1.02B in revenue (?23%–26% growth) with therapy?selection volumes ~20% and molecular profiling ~21%–22%, while management plans higher OpEx (+?19%–20%) and ~ $60M CapEx to fund commercial expansion and early?detection capacity but expects to remain positive on adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.
- Management is expanding commercial reach — planning to grow the salesforce ~20%–25% (from ~250 toward ~300 reps), widening liquid?specialist coverage, and already reaching >6,000 oncologists with EHR integrations at ~3,100 sites to drive further adoption.
- Caris emphasized its competitive edge from scale and data — the molecular dataset now exceeds 1 million profiles (?627k exomes, 678k transcriptomes) and underpins partnerships (including a Genentech discovery deal and CDX work) and a pharma R&D revenue guide of $75M–$85M for 2026.
NASDAQ CAI traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78. Caris Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.93.
In related news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,654,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,597.18. This represents a 38.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 99,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,445,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,974,000 after buying an additional 1,587,176 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 268,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — CAI reported GAAP EPS of $0.28 (well above estimates) and Q4 revenue of ~$293M, up ~125% YoY, demonstrating accelerating top?line momentum. Caris Life Sciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Major interim Achieve 1 readout — The company announced interim data showing Caris Detect (WGS + AI) had superior sensitivity and specificity vs. methylation?based approaches, a milestone for its MCED launch and long?term growth potential in early cancer detection. Caris Life Sciences Completes Interim Readout of Achieve 1 Study
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance reaffirmed/raised — Management guided full?year 2026 revenue to roughly $1.0B–$1.02B (above consensus), supporting sustained growth expectations as profiling services and new product launches scale. Caris Life Sciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Robert W. Baird initiated coverage / raised its price target (to $28 with an Outperform stance), bringing new institutional attention that can boost demand for the stock. Baird Initiates Coverage of Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (CAI) with an Outperform Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Product enhancement — Caris added an AI?powered breast cancer signature to its Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report, expanding clinical utility and potential revenue per case in precision oncology. Caris Life Sciences (CAI) Adds New AI-powered Breast Cancer Signature to its Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — BTIG lowered its price target from $45 to $38 but maintained a Buy rating; still bullish but the cut tempers some upside expectations. BTIG price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Further reading / call details — The Q4 earnings call transcript and additional materials are available for investors who want management commentary on Caris Detect commercialization timing and margin cadence. Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (CAI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.
Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.
