Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $292.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Caris Life Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Caris Life Sciences’ conference call:

Caris reported a record Q4 with total revenue +125% YoY to $293M , GAAP gross margin of 75%, positive GAAP net income of $82M, adjusted EBITDA of $106M, positive free cash flow of $39.7M, and cash on hand slightly above $800M.

, GAAP gross margin of 75%, positive GAAP net income of $82M, adjusted EBITDA of $106M, positive free cash flow of $39.7M, and cash on hand slightly above $800M. Interim ACHIEVE?1 results for Caris Detect showed promising performance — stage 1–2 sensitivity of 63.1%, screening-cohort specificity up to 99.1%, and an AUC of 0.90 — and management plans a Q2 2026 launch pending blinded validation.

showed promising performance — stage 1–2 sensitivity of 63.1%, screening-cohort specificity up to 99.1%, and an AUC of 0.90 — and management plans a Q2 2026 launch pending blinded validation. 2026 guidance anticipates $1.0B–$1.02B in revenue (?23%–26% growth) with therapy?selection volumes ~20% and molecular profiling ~21%–22%, while management plans higher OpEx (+?19%–20%) and ~ $60M CapEx to fund commercial expansion and early?detection capacity but expects to remain positive on adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

in revenue (?23%–26% growth) with therapy?selection volumes ~20% and molecular profiling ~21%–22%, while management plans higher OpEx (+?19%–20%) and ~ $60M CapEx to fund commercial expansion and early?detection capacity but expects to remain positive on adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Management is expanding commercial reach — planning to grow the salesforce ~20%–25% (from ~250 toward ~300 reps), widening liquid?specialist coverage, and already reaching >6,000 oncologists with EHR integrations at ~3,100 sites to drive further adoption.

Caris emphasized its competitive edge from scale and data — the molecular dataset now exceeds 1 million profiles (?627k exomes, 678k transcriptomes) and underpins partnerships (including a Genentech discovery deal and CDX work) and a pharma R&D revenue guide of $75M–$85M for 2026.

Caris Life Sciences Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ CAI traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78. Caris Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Caris Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Caris Life Sciences from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Caris Life Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $38.00 target price on Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caris Life Sciences

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,654,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,597.18. This represents a 38.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caris Life Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 99,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,445,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,974,000 after buying an additional 1,587,176 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 268,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

