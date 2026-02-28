Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

TSE SII traded down C$3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting C$221.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,740. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$56.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$228.38. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.53.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.61 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

