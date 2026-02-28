Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,362 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 29th total of 33,001 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.79. 22,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.32. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

