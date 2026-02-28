Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 304,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,086. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $184.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 119,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS to $2.34 (from $2.14) and boosted FY2027 to $2.70, implying stronger forward earnings power than previously modeled. MarketBeat: Sidoti raises FY estimates

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

