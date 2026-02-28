Short Interest in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW) Decreases By 45.1%

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,677 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 29th total of 4,879 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPATW remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. in November 2020. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

