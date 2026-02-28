Short Interest in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW) Decreases By 45.1%

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,677 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 29th total of 4,879 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GPATW remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile
