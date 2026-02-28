Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 11,254 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.98 and a 200 day moving average of $325.45. The firm has a market cap of $265.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.