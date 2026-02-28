Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Director C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 19,416 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $2,460,201.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,780,812.39. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72.
- On Friday, December 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28.
Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.07. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $150 price target, signaling materially higher analyst optimism versus the current share level (roughly +17% upside from the cited price).
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a slight EPS beat (reported $0.74 vs. $0.73 est.) and revenue topped estimates; management issued FY2027 EPS guidance of $2.75–$2.85, supporting multiple expansion and investor confidence.
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart is rolling out its Scintilla In-Store data platform and expanding private/partner brands, moves that reinforce higher-margin adjacencies (ads, marketplace, fulfillment) and long-term e?commerce/store integration growth. Walmart Supplier Tech And New Brands Reframe Stores As Data Platforms
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — a “Moderate Buy” consensus was reported, reflecting institutional buy-side alignment but some variance in targets. Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Walmart leadership will participate in upcoming investor events and webcasts — provides management access to investors for strategy updates and Q&A, which can influence near-term sentiment. Walmart Leadership to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
- Negative Sentiment: Walmart agreed to settle FTC claims over Spark driver pay for roughly $100M total, including a $16M payout to drivers over alleged misleading pay/tip claims — a near-term cash hit and reputational/legal overhang, though not material to operating margins long-term at scale. Walmart agrees to $100M settlement over deceptive pay practices in Spark Driver program Walmart agrees to pay $16 million to its Spark delivery drivers to settle claims it misled them over tips and pay
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
