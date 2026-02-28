Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Director C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 19,416 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $2,460,201.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,780,812.39. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72.

On Friday, December 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.07. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

