Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, CICC Research increased their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Tesla Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.43. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.