Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UNH stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.45. The company has a market cap of $265.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

