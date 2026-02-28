iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,506 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the January 29th total of 70,457 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,419 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,419 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $127.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Valpey Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 1,073,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,657 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,726.1% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,808,000 after buying an additional 427,403 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,702.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 362,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 354,776 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 72,965.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after buying an additional 242,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,118,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

