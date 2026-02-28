NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Down 42.8% in February

NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,815 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the January 29th total of 104,568 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NaaS Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAAS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. 10,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.56. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based network-as-a-service provider that designs, builds and operates high-performance fiber networks for enterprise customers. The company offers subscription-based connectivity solutions that combine fiber transport, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and edge computing capabilities. By leveraging its proprietary infrastructure and network orchestration platform, NaaS delivers reliable, scalable bandwidth without the capital-intensive investment typically required for on-premises networks.

The company’s product portfolio includes dedicated fiber circuits, cloud on-ramps to leading public cloud providers, private wireless solutions and managed SD-WAN services.

