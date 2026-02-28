NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Down 42.8% in February

NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,815 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the January 29th total of 104,568 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NaaS Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based network-as-a-service provider that designs, builds and operates high-performance fiber networks for enterprise customers. The company offers subscription-based connectivity solutions that combine fiber transport, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and edge computing capabilities. By leveraging its proprietary infrastructure and network orchestration platform, NaaS delivers reliable, scalable bandwidth without the capital-intensive investment typically required for on-premises networks.
The company’s product portfolio includes dedicated fiber circuits, cloud on-ramps to leading public cloud providers, private wireless solutions and managed SD-WAN services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.