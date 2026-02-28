Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO) Short Interest Down 43.1% in February

Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 272,991 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 29th total of 479,366 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,461,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,461,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Murano Global BV Stock Up 15.8%

Shares of MRNO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 1,071,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,988. Murano Global BV has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murano Global BV

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Murano Global BV stock. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 248,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Murano Global BV at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Murano Global BV in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Murano Global BV Company Profile

Murano Global BV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. Its sole purpose is to identify and complete a business combination through a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction. The company is listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker MRNO and was formed to leverage public capital markets expertise in sourcing and structuring deals.

Sponsored by Murano Partners and its affiliates, Murano Global BV raised capital through its initial public offering in 2021.

