Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.480-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GTY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 628,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 144.78%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,262,000 after buying an additional 60,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 339,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

