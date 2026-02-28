IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Robert Cardillo Sells 5,165 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) insider Robert Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,757.04. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.63. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $36,705,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,767,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 222.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 56.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on IonQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

